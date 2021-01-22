Newfound Research LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 9.7% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned 2.59% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,786 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA JMOM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 11,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,942. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

