Newfound Research LLC Purchases 7,858 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO)

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares comprises about 4.5% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 9.3% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $305,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 748.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VFMO stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.47. 3,753 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.