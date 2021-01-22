Newscrypto Hits Market Cap of $15.17 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and $802,180.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00280774 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069324 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

