Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Tops $14.76 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $790,956.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00278417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040548 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

