NewYorkCoin Price Up 51.5% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $740.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00415938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,757,817,938 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

