Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) Stock Price Up 600%

Nexeon MedSystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXNN) shares rose 600% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 44,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,864% from the average daily volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Nexeon MedSystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Nexeon MedSystems Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets.

