NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.0649 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 74.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $404,006.63 and $15,211.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,241.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.01342879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00541923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009251 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002342 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

