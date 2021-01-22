NEXT Price Down 5% Over Last Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and $17,384.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00421377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

