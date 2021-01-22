NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 273.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,273 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 3.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

