NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

