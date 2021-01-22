NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 368,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 368,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

