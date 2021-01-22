Nexus (NXS) Reaches Market Cap of $22.93 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $22.93 million and $142,121.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,520,836 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

