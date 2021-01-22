Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Down to $1,352.50

Shares of Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,352.50, but opened at $1,290.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,313.75, with a volume of 7,562 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,278.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,218.09. The company has a market cap of £485.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

