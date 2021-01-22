Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading Down 1.7%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. 4,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

