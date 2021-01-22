NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,259. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

