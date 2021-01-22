NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Williams Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Williams Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.