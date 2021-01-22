Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 30,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $19.94 on Friday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.