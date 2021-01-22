Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.68 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $40.68 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,995.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.14 or 0.03719107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00414700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.01335473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.70 or 0.00538558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00409355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00262380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022383 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,932,213,453 coins and its circulating supply is 7,188,463,453 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

