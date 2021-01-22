NIO (NYSE:NIO) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Research analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.