NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.17 and last traded at $61.95. Approximately 133,490,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 149,167,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 85,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 237,070 shares during the period.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

