Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $45,383.80 and approximately $4.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

