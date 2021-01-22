Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NTTYY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 166,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

