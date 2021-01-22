NIX Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. NIX has a market cap of $2.93 million and $60,140.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,706.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.90 or 0.03735968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00416786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.40 or 0.01337354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00540558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00413238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00263577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022674 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,597,678 tokens. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

