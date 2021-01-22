Noir One Day Volume Reaches $355.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Noir token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $187,508.63 and $355.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00112963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,422,078 tokens. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

