Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.22% of Nordson worth $25,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,479,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 117.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after buying an additional 438,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,339,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 541,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.10 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.