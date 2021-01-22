North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Down 2.6%

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $43.00. 47,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 69,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.