Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.67. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 777,462 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$330.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

