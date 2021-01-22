Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.18

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $14.20. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 22,077 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

