Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.11

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.11 and traded as high as $35.31. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 28,029 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $211.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director John C. Swalling bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

