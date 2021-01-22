Northside Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 4,028,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,979. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53.

