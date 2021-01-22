Northside Capital Management LLC Has $63.67 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 18.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $63,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 618,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

