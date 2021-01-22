Northside Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,103,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,834,002. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.