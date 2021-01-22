Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,292 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $54.31. 18,510,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,916,516. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

