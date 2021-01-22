Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $13.98 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.7% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,865,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 736,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

