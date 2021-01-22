Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after purchasing an additional 315,426 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 309,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 476,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,761. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

