Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.7% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 6,414,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

