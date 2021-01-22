nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00073211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038315 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

