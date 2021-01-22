Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.47. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 42,453 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.96. The firm has a market cap of £16.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

