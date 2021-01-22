Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Trading Up 13.8%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares were up 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 279,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 225,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 174.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

