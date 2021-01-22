Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.65

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.65 and last traded at $133.82, with a volume of 2590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,336. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 211.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

