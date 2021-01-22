Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $96.88 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

