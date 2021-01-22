Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

