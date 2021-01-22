NPCoin Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. NPCoin has a total market cap of $337,364.62 and approximately $3,034.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008082 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/