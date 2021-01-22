NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.77

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTDTY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.52.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

