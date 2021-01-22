NuBits (USNBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $2,673.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001204 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00043944 BTC.

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

