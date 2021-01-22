Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Nuco.cloud token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $135,505.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00279506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

