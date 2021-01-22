Nuggets Hits Market Cap of $647,870.21 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $647,870.21 and $2,668.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00282825 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069716 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

