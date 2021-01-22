Nuggets Market Cap Hits $677,762.92 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $677,762.92 and approximately $4,780.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039651 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

