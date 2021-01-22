NULS Market Capitalization Hits $28.75 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $28.75 million and $17.90 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00122341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00268020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066184 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

