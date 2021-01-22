Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $36.22. Approximately 2,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NULC. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 214.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

